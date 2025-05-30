Harlingen police, DPS crack down on drunk driving
Everyone knows the rule, if you drink, do not drive.
There will be more law enforcement on the roads on Saturday, and Harlingen police will not be giving drivers any breaks.
The city and the Texas Department of Public Safety are teaming up to protect the roads from people driving under the influence. This comes as a lot of Rio Grande Valley families are celebrating graduations.
A reminder, Cameron County is a non-refusal county. That means blood draws for anyone who refuses a breathalyzer.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police search for missing 15-year-old girl
-
Feds: Alleged Arroyo Terminals crude oil scheme conspired to provide material support...
-
Man arrested in connection with Pharr church vandalism
-
Man arrested after allegedly cutting co-workers with saw at South Padre Island
-
Harlingen police, DPS crack down on drunk driving
Sports Video
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....
-
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
-
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field