Harlingen Police Seeking Three Robbery Suspects
Harlingen police are seeking the public's help in tracking down three robbery suspects.
The men walked into a convenience store on North Business 77 around 4:30 Saturday morning.
Police say the men allegedly stole items from a cooler and assaulted a clerk when he confronted them.
Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen crime stoppers at (956) 425-8477.
