Harlingen Police Seeking Three Robbery Suspects

Harlingen police are seeking the public's help in tracking down three robbery suspects.

The men walked into a convenience store on North Business 77 around 4:30 Saturday morning.

Police say the men allegedly stole items from a cooler and assaulted a clerk when he confronted them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen crime stoppers at (956) 425-8477.

2 years ago Saturday, December 15 2018
