Harlingen towing ordinance doubles in price

By: Santiago Caicedo

The city of Harlingen is changing its towing ordinance.

The tow will now cost $300, that's about double than it was before. City commissioners approved the change Wednesday night.

Harlingen police say the changes are part of routine updates for the towing ordinance done every 12 years.

The changes go into effect within the next two weeks.

1 day ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 Thursday, October 03, 2024 6:01:00 PM CDT October 03, 2024
