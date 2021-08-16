HCSO seeking man accused of sexually assault
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect they say sexually assaulted a cashier at a store in Peñitas last month.
Deputies with the sheriff’s department responded to La Tienda del Pueblo in rural Peñitas on Friday, July 16 where the cashier told deputies a man exposed himself in front of her and then tried to grab her head, according to a release from the department.
The subject is described as being around 30 years old, weighing 200 pounds with a height of 5’11” and was last seen wearing a beige t-shirt.
Those with information on the subject are urged to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.
