HCSO seeking man accused of sexual assault

By: KRGV Staff

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect they say sexually assaulted a cashier at a store in Peñitas last month.

Deputies with the sheriff’s department responded to La Tienda del Pueblo in rural Peñitas on Friday, July 16 where the cashier told deputies a man exposed himself in front of her and then tried to grab her head, according to a release from the department.

The subject is described as being around 30 years old, weighing 200 pounds with a height of 5’11” and was last seen wearing a beige t-shirt.

Those with information on the subject are urged to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

