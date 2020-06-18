Health care organization aims to give out 5,000 gallons of milk at community pantry in San Benito

Hundreds lined up in the parking lot at the San Benito Food Pantry as they have every Wednesday morning for 35 years. However, it was the food pantry that got a little help this week.

Through a partnership with Molina Healthcare of Texas and the FarmLink Project, 200 gallons of milk was distributed along with the usual staples, such as bread, pasta, fruit and vegetables.

The goal is to give out 200 gallons of milk a week in the Rio Grande Valley over the next six months — aiming to hit 5,000 gallons total — but that’s just one facet of the health care services provider’s community involvement.

