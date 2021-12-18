Health experts encourage healthy choices this Thanksgiving holiday

COVID-19 concerns are still topping the minds of health officials around the Valley, but as things slowly return to normal, doctors are reminding people that making healthy choices could keep loved ones out of the hospital.

While health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are helping, the return to normalcy might not be so smooth.

"It's kind of what we call the calm before the storm," Interventional Cardiologist at DHR Health Dr. Fiorella Llanos said. "Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving are notoriously busy."

From families getting heated over politics, a football game, or the last slice of pie, Llanos says it's not uncommon for people to show up at the hospital.

"It takes a mental and heart toll," she says. "We have patients that present to the ER after a big argument having chest pains."

With the high rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity in the Valley, Llanos says the holiday food also plays a part.

"All of our cardiac patients are on a low salt diet and some degree of fluid restrictions," Llanos said. "If you usually eat eight tamales for Thanksgiving— just eat half."