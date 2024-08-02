x

Heart of the Valley: Cooking up a diabetes-friendly meal

By: Sandra Rodriguez

Related Story

We're now in the final days of our Heart of the Valley Campaign, focused on diabetes awareness.

It's a condition that's very prevalent in the Valley. In fact, one in three people in our area is living with diabetes.

For a look at free diabetes screenings throughout the Valley during the month of April, visit our Heart of the Valley Diabetes page

As part of our Heart of the Valley campaign, Registered Dietitian, Susana Sanchez, with the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association shows us a quick, diabetes-friendly meal.

Click here for the complete avocado bean salad recipe.

News
Heart of the Valley: Cooking up a...
Heart of the Valley: Cooking up a diabetes-friendly meal
We're now in the final days of our Heart of the Valley Campaign, focused on diabetes awareness. It's a... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, April 27 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Wednesday, April 27, 2022 7:54:00 AM CDT April 27, 2022
Radar
7 Days