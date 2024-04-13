Heart of the Valley: HEB and South Texas Health Systems continue offering free glucose screenings
Related Story
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings in the month of April to raise awareness on diabetes.
Channel 5 News anchor Dianté Marigny attended a Friday screening to show viewers how easy it is to get one done.
Visit our Heart of the Valley page to view our calendar for times and dates where the screenings will be available.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings in the month of April to raise awareness on... More >>
News Video
-
Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens
-
Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening
-
UTRGV hosts Selena Night during baseball game
-
Saturday, April 13, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
Harlingen CISD student struck by car while exiting school bus, district says
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals