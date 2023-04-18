Heart of the Valley: Valley organization aims to raise awareness on type 2 diabetes

Diabetes rates in the Rio Grande Valley are much higher than the rest of the state.

In the Valley, an estimated one in three people could have type 2 diabetes and not know it.

For a look at free diabetes screenings throughout the Valley during the month of April, visit our Heart of the Valley page.

Moises Arjona with the local organization Unidos Contra La Diabetes is in the studio discussing how they’re bringing awareness of the disease to the public.

