HEB Issues Voluntary Recall of Creamy Creations Variety Packs
Related Story
WESLACO – H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets.
The affected products are the variety packs of ice cream and sherbets, which includes 12 three-ounce cups.
This comes after broken metal was found in the processing equipment.
The items can be returned for a full refund.
The products are listed below with affected code dates:
- Creamy Creations Orange Line Sherbet Cup - December 9, 2018
- Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup - December 10, 2018
News
WESLACO – H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets. The... More >>
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win