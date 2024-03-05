HEB Issues Voluntary Recall of Creamy Creations Variety Packs

WESLACO – H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets.

The affected products are the variety packs of ice cream and sherbets, which includes 12 three-ounce cups.

This comes after broken metal was found in the processing equipment.

The items can be returned for a full refund.

The products are listed below with affected code dates: