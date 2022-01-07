Home
$6.4 million contract awarded to fix gap in levee system near Peñitas
The United States section of the International Boundary and Water Commission awarded a $6.4 million contract to a Florida-based construction company to fix a gap in...
La Feria police seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run
La Feria police are searching for a man...
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19...
Jan. 6, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 5, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
RGVCA West All-Star Team Preview
MCALLEN, TEXAS - We gave you an inside look on the RGVCA East team, so now we hopped over to the West side to show you...
UTRGV MBB prepares for hectic schedule
EDINBURG, Texas -- The UTRGV men's basketball team...
RGVCA East All-Star team preview
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The RGVCA All-star is this...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Se adjudica contrato de $ 6.4 millones para arreglar brecha en sistema de diques cerca de Peñitas
La sección de Estados Unidos de la Comisión Internacional de Límites y Aguas otorgó un contrato de $ 6.4 millones a una empresa de construcción con...
Policía de La Feria busca sospechoso de atropello y fuga fatal
La policía de La Feria está buscando a...
UTRGV, STC tendrá clases virtuales para el inicio del semestre de primavera
Citando preocupaciones relacionadas con COVID-19, la Universidad de...
Hechos MD 1-05-22
News Video
Child COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Texas
Police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after McAllen crash
Local gym adjusts to pandemic
New inclusive park opens in McAllen
'Grateful that we still have a job': Employees adjust to new stores...
Sports Video
RGVCA West All-Star Team Preview
UTRGV MBB prepares for hectic schedule
RGVCA East All-Star team preview
High school basketball highlights 1-4-2022
Castillo recaps 2021