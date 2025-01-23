Hidalgo, Cameron County offices announce delay start due to inclement weather

Many Rio Grande Valley cities and county offices remain closed on Tuesday due to the cold weather.

Cameron County announced they will have a delay start on Wednesday, with offices opening at 10 a.m. They said international bridges will remain open with normal business operations.

Hidalgo County closed their offices on Tuesday and will delay start as well. Their offices will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said anyone serving jury duty are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.