Hidalgo, Cameron County offices announce delay start due to inclement weather

3 hours 57 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025 Jan 21, 2025 January 21, 2025 2:33 PM January 21, 2025 in News - Local

Many Rio Grande Valley cities and county offices remain closed on Tuesday due to the cold weather.

Cameron County announced they will have a delay start on Wednesday, with offices opening at 10 a.m. They said international bridges will remain open with normal business operations.

Hidalgo County closed their offices on Tuesday and will delay start as well. Their offices will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said anyone serving jury duty are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

