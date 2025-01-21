Hidalgo, Cameron County offices announce delay start due to inclement weather
Many Rio Grande Valley cities and county offices remain closed on Tuesday due to the cold weather.
Cameron County announced they will have a delay start on Wednesday, with offices opening at 10 a.m. They said international bridges will remain open with normal business operations.
Hidalgo County closed their offices on Tuesday and will delay start as well. Their offices will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
They said anyone serving jury duty are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg police arrest teen accused of making school shooting threat
-
Edinburg police arrest teen accused of making school threat
-
Hidalgo, Cameron County offices announce delay start due to inclement weather
-
TxDOT crews continue brining operations on Valley roads
-
Valley residents experiencing weather-related outages
Sports Video
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...