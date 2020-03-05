x

Hidalgo Co. Deputies On the Scene of Helicopter Incident near Donna

NEAR DONNA – Department of Public Safety confirms they are investigating an incident involving a private helicopter north of Donna.

It happened near Mile 11 and Old La Blanca Road.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot suffered minor injuries and is being treated by emergency medical services.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time

