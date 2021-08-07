Hidalgo Co. Health Dept. Confirms Mumps Case at PSJA School

ALAMO – The Hidalgo County Health Department confirmed a case of the mumps at a Rio Grande Valley school.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez, the case was reported last week at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial High School.

On Wednesday, the number of mumps cases reached 46 in Hidalgo County.

This makes the PSJA school the third in the county to be impacted by the virus.

In Cameron County, 25 cases are confirmed; 21 are travel-related.

Some of the cases were found in immigrants in detention centers in Cameron County.

People who have contacted the virus will not show signs of symptoms for 14 to 24 days.