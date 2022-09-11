Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center at maximum capacity

The Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center is at maximum capacity, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The facility currently has more than 12 hundred beds – and each one is currently taken by an inmate, Guerra said.

“My staff has actually no room to breathe,” Guerra said. “I mean, you've got maintenance issues, so you got to move and vacate pods and cells, but we don't have that luxury right now.”

Guerra said the pandemic created a backlog in the court system, leading to several inmates who are stilling waiting out their cases in their jail.

Hidalgo County is currently renting out 460 beds from jails in neighboring counties like Brooks, Jim Hogg, and Starr.

Guerra said each bed is costing taxpayers $65 to $75 per day.

“The other option is currently to buy the existing facility that Willacy County has that currently sits empty,” Guerra said. “That is a 568 bed facility.”

RELATED: Willacy County detention facility closes

Hidalgo County would have to hire about 150 additional staff members to run the facility, but the sheriff says it would save the county money in the long run.

Watch the video above for the full story.