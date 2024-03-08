x

Hidalgo County couples tie the knot during free Valentine's Day weddings

Dozens of couples across Hidalgo County got married in free Valentine’s Day ceremonies held Wednesday.

The county has offered free weddings on Valentine’s Day for nearly 30 years. 

Among the couples participating were Lorenzo and Mayra Paez, who tied the knot at the French Garden in Pharr, surrounded by friends and family. 

The couple said they were surprised by how easy the process was.

The free ceremonies were offered across Hidalgo County, from Mission to Edinburg to Weslaco.

