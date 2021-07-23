Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 6, 2021

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 45 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s in Edinburg died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release didn't state when the death occurred.

A total of 2,912 Hidalgo County residents have died as a result of the disease, according to the news release.

Of the 45 new cases reported, 13 are confirmed, 19 are probable and 13 are suspect, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release didn't state when the people tested positive.

Of the new case, 11 of them came from people under the age of 20, four residents in their 20s, 16 from residents in their 30s, six from residents in their 40s, three from residents in their 50s, four from residents in their 60s and one came from a resident over the age of 70.

There have been 93,640 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 514 remain active.

A total of 53 county residents are in area hospitals with 21 of them being treated for COVID-19 related complications in intensive care units.