Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 65 positive cases

By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Friday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 65 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Of the 65 new cases reported, 35 are confirmed, 25 are probable and five are suspect, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

There have been 93,595 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since the pandemic began. 

