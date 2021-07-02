Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 65 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 65 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the 65 new cases reported, 35 are confirmed, 25 are probable and five are suspect, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

There have been 93,595 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since the pandemic began.

HIDALGO COUNTY COVID-19 REPORTS: