Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 108 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 108 positive cases of COVID-19.
A woman in her 70s from Pharr died due to the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,911 deaths due to the virus.
Of the new cases reported Thursday, 47 are confirmed, 59 are probable and two are suspect.
There have been 90,092 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
RELATED:
More News
News Video
-
McAllen to hold collective bargaining agreement signing ceremony
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: July 1, 2021
-
Richard Molina announces run for reelection
-
Abbott, Trump make stops in Valley to address increase in migrant crossings
-
Doctors urge parents to vaccinate kids before school starts