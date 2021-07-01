Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 108 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 108 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s from Pharr died due to the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,911 deaths due to the virus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 47 are confirmed, 59 are probable and two are suspect.

There have been 90,092 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.

