Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 2, 2022

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 30 cases of COVID-19.

A man and woman in their 70s or older from Alamo and Mission died as a result of the virus. They were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 4 12-19 4 20s 9 30s 3 40s 1 50s 3 60s 2 70+ 4 Total: 31

The county also reported that 34 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 26 adults and eight children.

Of the 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and three students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,648 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,904 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 224 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.