Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 29, 2021

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 106 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All four were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include three men and one woman from the cities of Alamo, Donna, Edinburg and McAllen. Their ages ranged from their 50s to over the age of 70.

Hidalgo County also reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 15 from Thursday, when the county reported 121 cases.

The 106 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 36 12-19 24 20s 10 30s 11 40s 5 50s 8 60s 9 70+ 3 Total: 106

A total of 75 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 68 adults and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 38 are in intensive care units. They include 36 adults and two pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and nine students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 679 staff members and 3,331 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,782 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,449 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 698 active cases in the county.