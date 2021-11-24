x

Hidalgo County district attorney will not seek re-election

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez announced Monday will not seek re-election.

Rodriguez says he will not seek a third term and would instead focus on his family. 

He also said he is happy with what he's been able to accomplish in the DA's office. 

"We created the Crime Victims’ Unit to provide resources for victims of crime and their families. We enhanced alternative sentencing and specialty courts programs for juveniles, veterans, and individuals with mental health issues," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez’ term will continue until December of next year.  He says he may consider running for public office down the road, but for now his focus is going to be his family. 

Rodriguez has been serving as DA since 2015.

