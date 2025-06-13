Hidalgo County holds sixth annual elder abuse awareness parade
Related Story
Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies held the 6th Annual World Elder Abuse Parade in Edinburg on Wednesday.
It's part of a month-long effort to raise awareness about elder abuse.
The parade kicked off at the parking lot of the Bert Ogden Arena.
Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio "Terry" Palacios said the county logged more than 1,000 cases of elder abuse in 2024.
Palacios said there are warning signs of elder abuse.
“It’s as simple as changing character, changing the way they are, bruising, — the way they react to your questions,” Palacios said.
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, located at 700 Houston Avenue, in honor of victims of elder abuse.
News
Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies held the 6th Annual World Elder Abuse Parade in Edinburg on Wednesday. It's part... More >>
News Video
-
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County
-
Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead...
-
Alamo seeking community input on proposed projects
-
Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and...
-
South Texas mayors issue joint statement over ongoing immigration raids
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos