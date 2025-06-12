Hidalgo County holds sixth annual elder abuse awareness parade
Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies held the 6th Annual World Elder Abuse Parade in Edinburg on Wednesday.
It's part of a month-long effort to raise awareness about elder abuse.
The parade kicked off at the parking lot of the Bert Ogden Arena.
Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio "Terry" Palacios said the county logged more than 1,000 cases of elder abuse in 2024.
Palacios said there are warning signs of elder abuse.
“It’s as simple as changing character, changing the way they are, bruising, — the way they react to your questions,” Palacios said.
A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday night at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, located at 700 Houston Avenue, in honor of victims of elder abuse.
