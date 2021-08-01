Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 613 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 613 positive cases of COVID-19.
A man in his 30s from Edinburg, a man in his 40s from Pharr, a woman over the age of 70 from Edinburg and a woman in her 50s from an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Of the 613 positive cases reported, 381 are confirmed and 282 are probable.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- • 153 people in the 0-19 age group
- • 161 people in their 20s
- • 110 people in their 30s
- • 90 people in their 40s
- • 51 people in their 50s
- • 27 people in their 60s
- • 21 people in the 70+ age group
Since the pandemic began, 98,058 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County and 2,942 residents died as a result of the disease.
A total of 180 people with COVID are in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 49 in the intensive care unit.
There are currently 2,942 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
