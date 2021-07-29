Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 613 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 613 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s from Edinburg, a man in his 40s from Pharr, a woman over the age of 70 from Edinburg and a woman in her 50s from an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

WEDNESDAY'S NUMBERS: Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 323 positive cases

Of the 613 positive cases reported, 381 are confirmed and 282 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 153 people in the 0-19 age group

• 161 people in their 20s

• 110 people in their 30s

• 90 people in their 40s

• 51 people in their 50s

• 27 people in their 60s

• 21 people in the 70+ age group

Since the pandemic began, 98,058 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County and 2,942 residents died as a result of the disease.

A total of 180 people with COVID are in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 49 in the intensive care unit.

There are currently 2,942 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.