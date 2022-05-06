x

High school baseball highlights 4-22

MISSION, Texas -- 31-5A high school baseball action continues tonight.

Click on the video above for highlights between McAllen Rowe vs. McAllen Memorial, and McAllen High vs Sharyland.

Friday, April 22 2022
