Homicide investigation underway in Harlingen after deadly shooting
A homicide investigation is underway in Harlingen after police say a 56-year-old man died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest on Thursday.
According to the Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of North Commerce Street in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the wounded man, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Officials said a 66-year-old man was detained at the exact location.
The Harlingen Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
