HOV: Health experts discuss risks of heart disease

EDINBURG – February is heart month and those in the health community are using this time to raise awareness to ensure heart health is a priority for everyone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 50% of all Americans have high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol or smoke – all key risk factors for heart disease.

A professor of human genetics at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Joanne Curran, explained family history is an indicator of risk in developing heart disease.

Curran has been working with a team of researchers studying genetics and complex diseases such as diabetes and heart disease in Hispanic families in South Texas and the northern Mexico region for years.

Dr. John Mark Morales, a cardiothoracic surgeon, says people can make the necessary changes to be proactive.

HELPFUL RESOURCES