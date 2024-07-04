How Valley homeowners can prepare mobile homes for Hurricane Beryl

Homeowners living in a mobile home or trailer need to make sure they're prepared for the potential damage Hurricane Beryl could bring.

"You spend hundreds of dollars on that portable building and if it blows away, or if it comes apart, it's liable to hit a neighbor's house or hit your house, and it could be some damage caused by that," Borderland Hardware of Mercedes owner Kenneth Eilers said.

One thing that can make your home safer is to anchor it down.

Local hardware stores have the supplies needed to get this done, and anchors can range from $5 to $25.

