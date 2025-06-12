ICE arrests 12 people during raids in Cameron County

A dozen citizens from Mexico and El Salvador who were in the country illegally were arrested Monday during an operation targeting two businesses in Harlingen and San Benito, according to a spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The release did not identify the individuals who were arrested, or named the business targeted and say what charges those arrested are facing.

The operation was conducted by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations Rio Grande Valley office, with assistance from other federal partners such as the DEA, FBI, and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

According to the ICE statement, a woman who was arrested allegedly assaulted one special agent. She is now facing two counts of assault on a federal officer.

The individuals arrested are citizens of Mexico and El Salvador and are currently pending removal proceedings, the release stated.

“Under federal law, employers are required to verify the identity and employment eligibility of all individuals they hire and document that information using Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification,” ICE said in the statement. “ICE uses the I-9 inspection program to promote compliance as part of a broader strategy to address and deter illegal employment.”

