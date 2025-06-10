x

ICE confirms agents were present at San Benito taquería

6 hours 50 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 10:32 AM June 10, 2025 in News

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have confirmed agents were present at a taquería in San Benito on Monday.

A video was circulating on social media and showed law enforcement at the restaurant.

Channel 5 News is in contact with ICE and has been told the department is working to release information.

