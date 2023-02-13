Identity of Santa Maria man killed by carbon monoxide poisoning released
SANTA MARIA – The name of the man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning was released.
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 87-year-old Felix Gonzalez.
Harlingen and La Feria fire responders were called to a home on Lovelace Avenue just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Relatives found Gonzalez unresponsive. Fire Marshall Juan Martinez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS a hazmat team found lethal doses of the odorless gas in some areas of the home.
Martinez believes the source might have been the stove.
Watch the video above for more details.
