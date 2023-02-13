Identity of Santa Maria man killed by carbon monoxide poisoning released

SANTA MARIA – The name of the man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning was released.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 87-year-old Felix Gonzalez.

Harlingen and La Feria fire responders were called to a home on Lovelace Avenue just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Relatives found Gonzalez unresponsive. Fire Marshall Juan Martinez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS a hazmat team found lethal doses of the odorless gas in some areas of the home.

Martinez believes the source might have been the stove.

