Immigrant Accused of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent with Mop

MCALLEN – An immigrant man who tried escaping after reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent pleaded not guilty this week.

Marvin Abel Lopez-Villanueva from Honduras is accused of assaulting a federal officer with a broken mop.

Lopez-Villanueva was held at the Central Processing Center in McAllen on March 26.

According to the federal complaint, Lopez-Villanueva climbed out of a chain-link holding cell.

He got a hold of a mop with a wooden handle and broke the handle.

He then reportedly used the point end to try and "spear" an agent in the ribs.

The agent deflected, but got his hands injured in the process.

According to the FBI agent investigating the incident, Lopez-Villanueva admitted to attempting to stab the agent in the ribs in order to escape.

In his arraignment this week, Lopez-Villanueva pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled to start in June.