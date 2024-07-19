Independence Throw Down Boxing Event Preview
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Boxing fans get ready for a big local boxing event happening this weekend in Brownsville. The Independence Show Down will have a total of ten matches, including 4 highly anticipated ones. It's all happening at the Jacob Brown Auditorium in Brownsville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th. Watch the video above for more:
News
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Boxing fans get ready for a big local boxing event happening this weekend in Brownsville. The Independence... More >>
News Video
-
Harlingen airport spokesperson discusses how the global tech outage is affecting the...
-
Men who stole nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials in...
-
DOJ files lawsuit against Southwest Key Programs over alleged sexual abuse of...
-
Valley airports affected by global tech outage
-
Valley pharmacy reporting shortages of COVID medication Paxlovid
Sports Video
-
Valley Native Brianna Sanchez back to play for UTRGV Women's Basketball
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presser
-
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
-
McAllen Rowe's Leon Signs Letter of Intent to Ranger College Baseball
-
West Brownsville headed to Little League State Tournament