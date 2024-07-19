x

Independence Throw Down Boxing Event Preview

By: Bella Michaels

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Boxing fans get ready for a big local boxing event happening this weekend in Brownsville. The Independence Show Down will have a total of ten matches, including 4 highly anticipated ones. It's all happening at the Jacob Brown Auditorium in Brownsville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th. Watch the video above for more:

