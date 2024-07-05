x

Independence Throw Down Boxing Event Preview

3 hours 8 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2024 Jul 5, 2024 July 05, 2024 7:24 PM July 05, 2024 in Sports

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Boxing fans get ready for a big local boxing event happening this weekend in Brownsville. The Independence Show Down will have a total of ten matches, including 4 highly anticipated ones. It's all happening at the Jacob Brown Auditorium in Brownsville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th. Watch the video above for more:

