Independence Throw Down Boxing Event Preview
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS -- Boxing fans get ready for a big local boxing event happening this weekend in Brownsville. The Independence Show Down will have a total of ten matches, including 4 highly anticipated ones. It's all happening at the Jacob Brown Auditorium in Brownsville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th. Watch the video above for more:
