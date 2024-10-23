San Benito chamber event to help fund student scholarships, support small businesses

Casino Night in San Benito happening very soon and the Chamber of Commerce is busy getting ready for it.

San Benito Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Guerra speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the details regarding the event and how the money raised will help high school students pay for college.

The Resaca City Casino Night is set for November 7 at the Oak Hill Event Center in San Benito; doors open at 6 p.m.

