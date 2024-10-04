Iniciativa de concientización sobre la salud del comportamiento
Related Story
MISSION - La policía de Mission está instando a cualquier persona que tenga un ser querido que lucha contra una enfermedad mental a que se inscriba en su Iniciativa de Concientización sobre la Salud del Comportamiento.
La iniciativa ayuda a los oficiales a responder a las llamadas que involucran a personas con enfermedades mentales de una manera más efectiva.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web del Departamento de Policía de Mission.
Mire el video de arriba para aprender más.
News
MISSION - La policía de Mission está instando a cualquier persona que tenga un ser querido que lucha contra una... More >>
News Video
-
Harlingen police investigate after body was pulled out of lake
-
McAllen mural pays tribute to local businesses
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Treating symptoms of Parkinson's disease
-
City of McAllen planning to build desalination plant, water wells
-
Port of Brownsville working to expand ship channel
Sports Video
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco