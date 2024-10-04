x

Iniciativa de concientización sobre la salud del comportamiento

MISSION -  La policía de Mission está instando a cualquier persona que tenga un ser querido que lucha contra una enfermedad mental a que se inscriba en su Iniciativa de Concientización sobre la Salud del Comportamiento.

La iniciativa ayuda a los oficiales a responder a las llamadas que involucran a personas con enfermedades mentales de una manera más efectiva.

Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web del Departamento de Policía de Mission.

Mire el video de arriba para aprender más.

