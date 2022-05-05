Investigation continues into human remains found in San Benito

SAN BENITO – An investigation is underway after a tip leads authorities to a set of human remains in San Benito.

Harlingen police received an anonymous tip Monday afternoon about possible human remains in the area near Business 77 and Lovett Road. Investigators started searching the area and made the discovery Tuesday.

Police Cmdr. David Osborne said it appears the remains have been at the site for several months. He says the tip came immediately after the department posted a press release on social media about the arrest of Anthony Eliff III, who was charged Sunday with a murder that happened in Harlingen last week.

Osborne added it’s too early to determine what connection – if any – the case may have to Eliff.

Harlingen police are leading the investigation with the assistance of San Benito police and the Texas Rangers.

Watch the video above for the full story.