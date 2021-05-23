Investigation into Attempted Kidnapping in Brownsville Ongoi

BROWNSVILLE – Police are searching for the driver of an SUV they say tried to entice a child to get into his vehicle.

The incident, which happened near the 2200 block of East 13th Street, was called into police on Tuesday.

One resident can't imagine any reason the man would have to speak to a minor on the sidewalk. She works at a laundromat just down the street from where the incident happened.

People say kids walk to school down the street. Parents and grandparents say they're concerned and will keep a closer eye on the street.

Authorities said the man was driving an orange Pontiac Aztec; its license plates unknown.

Investigators said the suspect is around 30 years old and has black short hair with a beard. He was also wearing a ring with crosses and a red yarn bracelet on his left hand and had a loop earring on his left ear.

Police are asking parents to take extra precautions with their children during the upcoming holiday break.

"They are going to be out of school, it's holiday season," said Brownsville police investigator J.J. Trevino. "They might be out on the street and we don't know what this person had in mind."

Police say, for the most part, incidents such as these don't happen too often.

Anyone with information leading to his identity can call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.