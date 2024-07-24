x

Investigation underway after body found in Alton

By: Jose De Leon III

The search for a missing person led to the discovery of a body, according to the Alton Police Department.

The body of an unidentified male was discovered on Friday at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Juarez Avenue, according to Alton Assistant Police Chief Michael Martinez.

A news release from the Alton Police Department says the decomposed body was found inside a residence as police were following up on leads regarding a missing person. Police didn’t identify the missing person, or say if the body is that of the missing individual.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on the investigation is urged to call the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 956-432-0700.

