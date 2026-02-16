Investigation underway after man found dead near Beach Access 18 at South Padre Island
Related Story
The South Padre Island Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the shoreline in the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard, near Beach Access 18, in reference to a welfare concern at around 6:48 a.m.
Upon arrival, they discovered 40-year-old James Rey Christi, of Lubbock, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.
News
The South Padre Island Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday. According to a... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Hondo fire crews put out fire smoldering underneath home
-
New system to help improve response times for emergency services in Delta...
-
Single-engine aircraft makes emergency landing near Pharr International Bridge
-
Westgate Tunnel in Weslaco provides safe route for runners
-
Investigation underway after man found dead near Beach Access 18 at South...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
-
UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
-
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship
-
SFA snaps UTRGV Men's basketball 8 game winning streak
-
UTRGV Women's basketball loses a heartbreaker to SFA