Jack McVeigh hits seven threes in route to career-night in victory over OKC

The RGV Vipers were looking to bounce back in the second straight game against Oklahoma City Blue.

Jack McVeigh put up seven three pointers in route to a career-high 29 points in the victory. Vipers head coach Jospeh Blair said before the game he challenged him to shoot from beyond the arc and the Rockets two-way forward rewarded his coach's confidence.

Markquis Nowell put up 22 points and Reed Sheppard he finished the game with 19 points and seven assists.

Despite the win, Coach Blair wasn't pleased with his team allowing OKC to get back within one point after holding a 20-point lead.

"This team in particular are not going to just fall over they're going to keep fighting that's one thing we have to make sure we stick with the extra effort," Blair said. "I was disappointed but overall, we did a much better job than last game."

The Vipers will be back in action at the Bert Ogden arena Saturday night. According to Rockets assignee Reed Sheppard, as of now he expects to remain in Edinburg and play in Saturday's game the Iowa Wolves.