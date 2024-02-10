Job fair in McAllen expands job opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley

Hundreds of people showed up to the McAllen Convention Center for a Wednesday job fair.

The Jumpstart Career Expo offered free health screenings, help with resumes and professional headshots. They even offered free haircuts.

More than 500 people showed up looking for a job.

Jobs in all different industries like healthcare, law enforcement, banking, administration, food service, and maintenance were part of the fair.

Employers also offered on the spot interviews and verbal offers.

