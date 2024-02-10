x

Job fair in McAllen expands job opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley

Related Story

Hundreds of people showed up to the McAllen Convention Center for a Wednesday job fair. 

The Jumpstart Career Expo offered free health screenings, help with resumes and professional headshots. They even offered free haircuts. 

More than 500 people showed up looking for a job.

Jobs in all different industries like healthcare, law enforcement, banking, administration, food service, and maintenance were part of the fair. 

Employers also offered on the spot interviews and verbal offers. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Job fair in McAllen expands job opportunities...
Job fair in McAllen expands job opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley
Hundreds of people showed up to the McAllen Convention Center for a Wednesday job fair. The Jumpstart Career Expo... More >>
11 months ago Wednesday, February 22 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Wednesday, February 22, 2023 8:25:00 AM CST February 22, 2023
Radar
7 Days