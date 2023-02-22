x

Job fair in McAllen expands job opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley

13 hours 21 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, February 22 2023 Feb 22, 2023 February 22, 2023 9:25 AM February 22, 2023 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

Hundreds of people showed up to the McAllen Convention Center for a Wednesday job fair. 

The Jumpstart Career Expo offered free health screenings, help with resumes and professional headshots. They even offered free haircuts. 

More than 500 people showed up looking for a job.

Jobs in all different industries like healthcare, law enforcement, banking, administration, food service, and maintenance were part of the fair. 

Employers also offered on the spot interviews and verbal offers. 

