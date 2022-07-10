Judge: Cameron County businesses to come up with safety plan to reopen
BROWNSVILLE – In an emotional moment, Camron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. addressed the county’s eighth and ninth deaths related to the coronavirus that were announced Tuesday night.
The county judge says while there may have been underlying complications, the deaths serve as a reminder that reopening the county must be done responsibly.
Trevino said that with the deaths and they county’s 321 confirmed cases, foremost on his mind, non-essential businesses will be under the microscope as some set to reopen on Friday.
Watch the video above for further details.
