Juez federal bloquea congelación de fondos ordenada por Trump

By: Diego Del Otero

Un juez federal de Rhode Island dio nueva orden de bloquear la congelación de fondos federales propuesta por el presidente Trump. 

El juez argumenta que esta orden se da porque probablemente esta congelación de fondos sea una violación de la constitución.

Expresa que durante la vigencia de la orden de restricción temporal, los demandados no pausarán, congelarán, impedirán, bloquearán, cancelarán ni terminarán su cumplimiento. 

Friday, January 31 2025
