Jury seated for trial of man accused in deadly Brownsville migrant crash

A jury is now seated in the trial of the man accused of crashing into a group of migrants last year and killing eight of them.

Eight women and six men were selected on Monday to serve as the jury in the trial of George Alvarez. Two of the individuals are alternates.

Alvarez was indicted on a total of 26 charges in connection with the May 2023 crash outside the Ozanam Center in Brownsville. The men were at a bus stop when the crash happened.

The charges include eight counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alvarez pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and aggravated assault charges, and pleaded not guilty to the intoxication manslaughter charges.

Alvarez has been in custody since the May 7, 2023, crash.

A hospital report said Alvarez had cocaine, benzodiazepines and weed in his system at the time of the crash.

Court resumes on Tuesday, June 25.